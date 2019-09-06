An entourage of self-driving cars will roam the streets of Tokyo in the week leading up to the 2020 Olympic Games.

A report by American broadcaster Bloomberg revealed that the Japanese Government is working with automobile manufacturers Toyota and Nissan to release the cars onto city streets in July next year.

It is claimed the aim is to demonstrate Japan's power in the autonomous car field.

The Bloomberg report claims up to 100 self-driving cars are expected to give locals and tourists rides around several Olympic venues.

Tests on the cars will commence leading up to the Olympics, to be held between July 24 to August 9, and continue into 2022.

According to the report, Japan's goal is to put self-driving cars on the market in 2025.

In July 2018, Toyota, a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme and a worldwide partner of the International Paralympic Committee, announced it will use battery-powered electric vehicles in the Athletes' Village.

Driverless cars, robot volunteers and ultra high-definition TV are among the plans for Tokyo 2020 to showcase Japan's place at the helm of innovation and technology ©Getty Images

The vehicles will be used to transport athletes who will be able to hail them down.

They will also be available to carry out other services such as package delivery.

Athletes will be able to ride on the E-Palette, a boxy autonomous vehicle which fits 20 people.

The Concept-i vehicle will serve as the lead vehicle for the Olympic Torch Lighting Ceremony.

Toyota will provide a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles for Tokyo 2020, including the Mirai, the world's first mass-produced fuel-cell car, and the Sora, a fuel-cell bus.