Olympic moguls gold medallist Hannah Kearney of the United States is among the six latest competitors to be named as an athlete role model for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

Norwegian biathlete Henrik L'Abée-Lund, former Swiss ice hockey player Mark Streit, Slovenian ski jumper Jernej Damjan, Greek cross-country skier Maria Ntanou and American Nordic skier Tara Geraghty-Moats are the other five to be announced as an athlete role model by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The six athletes will support, mentor and offer advice to the 1,800 expected participants at Lausanne 2020.

They join the 13 named by the IOC in July, bringing the total number of athlete role models for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics to 19.

All 19 have been chosen to perform the role at the event by their respective International Federations.

Kearney won the moguls title at Vancouver 2010 and is also a three-time world champion.

Stanley Cup-winning ice hockey player Mark Streit is among the 19 athletes chosen for the role at Lausanne 2020

Streit, who represented Switzerland at the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, was a member of the Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins team in 2017.

Biathlete L'Abée-Lund won World Championships gold as part of the Norwegian 4x7.5 kilometres relay team in 2013, while Damjan has claimed four World Championships medals during his career.

Ntanou competed for Greece at Vancouver 2010 and at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, while Geraghty-Moats topped the standings at the end of the 2018 to 2019 Continental Cup season.

According to the IOC, the athlete role models will "engage and share their experiences with the athletes in the Youth Olympic Village, at training and competition venues, and during a series of educational activities and workshops".

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to run from January 9 to 22.