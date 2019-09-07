Tokyo 2020 has come under fire for not preparing ticket purchasing instructions in braille for visually impaired spectators.

The Tokyo Welfare Association of the Blind told Japan's Kyodo News agency they had requested the instructions to be available in braille or on a CD to assist spectators with visual impairments.

"Tokyo 2020 is going against its own policy to be barrier-free," the association, which has almost 1,300 members, said, according to Kyodo.

In response to the association's request for documents to be produced in braille, Tokyo 2020 made ticket purchases available in an audio format and created a ticket hotline.

"A decision was made not to create braille documents and CDs since they cannot be corrected later," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

"People who can’t read braille can still take advantage of audio voice-overs on the home page.

"Moving forward, it’s unlikely that we will provide information in braille.”

A domestic ticket lottery for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic tickets was launched in Tokyo on August 22 ©Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Welfare Association of the Blind claims a request was made to Tokyo 2020 to improve the availability of information for people with visual impairments.

It says that, although an audio supplement was provided, many people continued to have problems finding ticket purchase information.

On Thursday (September 5), tickets for the Paralympic Games went on international sale.

A domestic ticket lottery opened on August 22, and will run until Monday (September 9), with those successful to be informed on October 2.