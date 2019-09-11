The Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) is to hold its Elective General Assembly on Saturday (September 14) after the Supreme Court vacated an interim order to postpone the meeting.

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the assembly, where Incumbent Jeevan Ram Shrestha will be challenged for the NOC Presidency by Umesh Lal Shrestha, had been rescheduled.

The meeting was to be held last Friday (September 6), before the Supreme Court intervened after receiving a petition from rival official Kamal Bahadur Chitrakar.

Chitrakar had filed a petition to stop the election amid an ongoing power-struggle in Nepalese sport.

Two different bodies lay claim to being the NOC, and Chitrakar backs a separate body run by Rukma Shumsher Rana.

Chitrakar has claimed the organisation headed by Jeevan is "not authentic".

Jeevan had previously claimed that the issue with the two bodies had been solved.

Jeevan Ram Shrestha has one challenger in his bid for re-election as NOC President ©NOC

The issue has attracted the attention of the IOC, which said it was "monitoring the situation" but confirmed a new date had been set following the Supreme Court decision, which paves the way for the Elective General Assembly to be staged.

"The IOC has been monitoring the situation closely together with the NOC and the Olympic Council of Asia," the spokesperson said.

"The NOC confirmed that the situation was resolved, following a hearing in front of the Supreme Court which took place on 8 September, and that the NOC elections could be held.

"The NOC elections are now expected to take place on 14 September."

Elections for a number of other roles are also due to be held at the Elective General Assembly, including five vice-president positions and secretary general.