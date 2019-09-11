Herbalife Nutrition has announced a $1.5 million (£1.2 million/€1.3 million) donation to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to assist the development of winter sports in China.

The funds came from the global nutrition company's China Growth and Impact Investment Program, which seeks to support the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

The Chinese Government's scheme targets the popularisation of winter sports ahead of Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"Working closely with Beijing Sport University to develop their winter sports program aligns with our corporate vision of supporting healthy, active lifestyles around the globe," said Dr John Agwunobi, co-president and chief health and nutrition officer of Herbalife Nutrition.

"We hope through our close collaboration, we can further the Healthy China 2030 campaign and the further development of winter sports in the country."

Herbalife Nutrition has been designated as the China Ice Hockey Nutrition Guidance Unit by the Chinese Ice Hockey Association.

Wu Dajing collected China's only gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

Part of its donation will support a Herbalife Winter Sports Nutrition Research Centre at the university.

Beijing Sport University President Cao Weidong said: "Winter sports are rising in popularity in China, particularly among youth and college athletes, and we're eager to increase our participation and visibility at the international level.

"Herbalife Nutrition's support enables us to leverage their expertise in nutrition and sports performance to strengthen our talent and capabilities in this arena."

Funds will also be used to create a training curriculum, hire professional coaches and donate sports gear to athletes.

It it expected around 80 schools and 18,000 teenagers will benefit from the donation, which will also cover development costs for synthetic portable ice rinks.

Herbalife Nutrition will also tailor sports nutrition programs for student athletes to assist with sports performance and endurance, while supporting the Chinese team in its preparations for the Winter Olympics.

China won nine medals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, with speed skater Wu Dajing collecting their only gold.