Wrestler Jordan Burroughs, gymnast Simone Biles and the US wheelchair rugby team earned Best of August honours for Team USA Awards, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has announced.

Burroughs claimed his third straight Pan American Games title last month, winning the men's freestyle 74 kilograms event in Peru's capital Lima.

The 31-year-old achieved a perfect 3-0 record and beat two past world medallists en route to victory.

In his first match, Burroughs defeated Peru's Abel Herrera Pastor 10-0 before defeating four-time world medallist Geandry Garzón of Cuba with a dominant 15-4 win in the semi-finals.

The final saw the four-time global champion outlast 2011 world silver medalist Franklin Gómez of Puerto Rico with a methodical 4-1 decision.

The feat came on the seven-year anniversary of Burroughs' Olympic triumph at London 2012.

Biles won her sixth senior US all-around title, becoming the first woman in nearly 70 years to do so.

She now ties Clara Schroth-Lomady, who won the all-around from 1945 to 1946 and 1949 to 1952, for the record.

At the national championships, Biles was also crowned the vault, balance beam and floor exercise champion, and the uneven bars bronze medallist.

She continued to push the limits of her sport and made national headlines by performing two skills never before seen from a female gymnast in competition: a double-double dismount on the beam and a triple-double on the floor exercise.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles won her sixth senior United States all-around title ©Getty Images

The US wheelchair rugby team went undefeated at the Parapan American Games in Lima to punch its ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The team was dominant in the round-robin games, earning five victories – including a 60-16 win over Chile and a 48-7 success at the expense of Argentina.

The narrowest margin of victory came against Canada in the final round-robin game, where the US prevailed 54-51.

After overcoming Colombia 50-26 in the semi-finals, the Americans once against faced Canada for the gold medal and won 58-47.

The Team USA Awards allow each National Governing Body (NGB) to nominate one female, one male and one team per discipline.

An internal Nominating Committee selects five nominees from both the male and female categories, and three from the team category to advance to the voting round.

Votes received from NGB representatives and select members of the media account for 50 per cent of the final tally, with the other half determined by online fan voting via the Team USA Awards website.

Burroughs held off competition from snowboarder Chris Corning, water polo player Johnny Hooper, shooter Brian Burrows and Para-taekwondo star Evan Medell in the male athlete of the month category.

Joining Biles in contesting the female athlete of the month award were triathlete Katie Zaferes, figure skater Alysa Liu, water skier Regina Jaquess and sport climber Brooke Raboutou.

The US eventing and water polo sides were also shortlisted for the team of the month award.