Americans Braden Gellenthien and Alexis Ruiz have both won World Archery's Longines Prize as the most accurate archers.

The compound archers, who are both world number ones, have been recognised after shooting 442 and 409 10s, respectively, in qualification and matchplay during the World Cup season.

Gellenthien, a three-time team world champion, won the World Cup in Shanghai this term and was second at the World Cup Final in Moscow last weekend.

He also won a silver medal at the World Cup in Medellin.

"I'm really happy to win the Precision Award," said Gellenthien, who also scooped the accolade in 2013.

"It's been a really good season.

Braden Gellenthien was second at the World Cup Final in Moscow this month ©Getty Images

"I feel like my preparation and ability to calm down in the moment has allowed me to achieve all that I have."

Longines, a Swiss watch brand, has been a sponsor of World Archery since 2008.

The Longines Prize for Precision is awarded annually but rotates between the compound and recurve bows.

Ruiz won the women's prize after winning the World Cup in Berlin and gaining a silver medal in Antalya.

She also won bronze in Medellin and Shanghai but finished eighth at the World Cup Final.