By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Fourth day of competition concludes
- 14 hours ago: China's Jun Shan triumphs in final bout of the day
- 15 hours ago: Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kaushik wins first bout
- 15 hours ago: Asian champion Usmonov wins opening bout
- 16 hours ago: England's McCormack awarded walkover in opening round
- 17 hours ago: Commonwealth Games silver medallist Blumenfeld triumphs in opening bout
- 17 hours ago: Light welterweight competition underway
- 17 hours ago: First round of flyweight bouts conclude
- 18 hours ago: Olympic flyweight bronze medallist Hu wins opening bout
- 18 hours ago: Flissi sets up clash with flyweight top seed
- 18 hours ago: Fourth day of competition begins
- 20 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the fourth day of action
