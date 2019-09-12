The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel have confirmed an esports competition will be held in the week leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Intel World Open will feature Rocket League and Street Fighter V competitions, with a prize pot of $500,000 (£400,500/€454,000).

A series of online qualifiers are taking place early in 2020, before a live qualifier event in Katowice, Poland, in June determines the teams that will compete in Tokyo.

The finals will be staged at Tokyo's Zepp DiverCity venue between July 22 to 24, 2020.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell said: "We are excited Intel is bringing the Intel World Open esports tournament to Japan in the lead-up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"As we explore the engagement between esports and the Olympic Movement, we are looking forward to learning from this event and continuing to engage with the passionate esports community from around the world."

A live qualifying event will be held in Katowice in Poland ahead of the main competition in Tokyo next July ©Getty Images

Event production will be handled by ESL, formerly known as Electronic Sports League.

In 2018, ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, ESL collaborated with Intel and the IOC to run the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) PyeongChang, with tournaments featuring StarCraft II and Overwatch.

Technology giant Intel is also using artificial intelligence-driven 3D tracking to augment broadcasts of events during the Olympic Games, making use of mobile cameras to capture videos.

The videos will then be used to create visual overlays and analysis.