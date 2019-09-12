The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the list of officials for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournaments.

Among the appointments are Germany's Christian Deckenbrock as technical delegate for the men's event.

Australia's Tammy Standley has been confirmed as women's technical delegate.

Four umpires managers have also been named, including South Africa's Marelize de Klerk and Steve Horgan of the United States.

They are joined by Philip Schellekens of The Netherlands and Australia's Minka Woolley.

Twenty-eight umpires have been chosen – 14 each for the men's and women's events – alongside 14 technical officials.

Three medical officers will be in place – Leigh Gordon from South Africa, Bibhu Nayak from India and Udo Rolle from Germany.

"In accordance with the agreed guidelines and processes of FIH, all appointed officials come from the FIH Pro League panels as these are the top-rated officials," the FIH said.

Hockey at Tokyo 2020 will be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium ©Getty Images

"While performance was the primary selection criteria, the Officials Committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of officials to ensure all continents are represented."

All of the technical officials will work across the men's and women's tournaments at Tokyo 2020.

On-field umpires will always be the same gender as the teams, but the video umpires can be of a different sex.

The moves are part of the FIH's "Equally Amazing" gender equality programme.

Hockey at Tokyo 2020 will take place at Oi Hockey Stadium, between July 25 and August 7.

