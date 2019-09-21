Uzbekistan's reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov claimed the flyweight world title as his country topped the medal table here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist, unseeded at this competition, recorded a unanimous victory against Amit Panghal.

Despite his loss, Panghal became the first male Indian boxer to earn a world silver medal.

France's Billal Bennama and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan completed the flyweight podium.

Zoirov's victory was the start of a successful evening for Uzbekistan, delighting the sizeable delegation that had made the journey from the nearby country.

Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov was the next Uzbek to top the podium, stunning featherweight top seed Lázaro Álvarez.

Cuba's three-time world champion was aiming for the world title he last won in 2015, but suffered a cut to his head in the second round which saw the referee stop the contest.

©Yekaterinburg 2019

The judges decided to give a 3-2 victory to Mirzakhalilov, the division's seventh seed.

England's Peter McGrail and Erdenebatyn Tsendbaatar of Mongolia finished as the bronze medallists.

Uzbekistan's third gold medal came in the concluding bout of the competition.

Two-time Asian champion Bahodir Jalolov unanimously defeated Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan in the super heavyweight final.

Justis Huni of Australia and Maksim Babanin of Russia were awarded bronze.

With Dilshodbek Ruzmetov receiving silver in the light heavyweight and Bobo-Usmon Baturov bronze in the welterweight division, Uzbekistan were the most successful country at the World Championships.

Hosts Russia finished second with three golds and one bronze, while Kazakhstan were third with one gold, one silver and four bronze.