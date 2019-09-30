United World Wrestling (UWW) have announced the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk as host of the 2022 Senior Wrestling World Championships.

The decision has been made with this month's World Championships concluding at the Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

Krasnoyarsk already welcomes the prestigious Ivan Yarygin invitational tournament every January, held in memory of the Russian two-time Olympic champion who died aged 48 in 1997.

The city also held the men's freestyle World Championships in 1997.

Recent hosting experience for Krasnoyarsk has come in the form of the 2019 Winter Universiade, which ran from March 2 to 12.

A number of tournaments set to be held in 2021 were also allocated during the UWW meeting.

Guatemala City was announced as the host of the Pan American Wrestling Championships, while the Polish city of Katowice will welcome the European Wrestling Championships.

The Junior World Championships went to the Russian city of Ufa and Serbia's capital Belgrade will hold the Under-23 World Championships.

Krasnoyarsk hosts the annual Ivan Yarygin invitational tournament ©UWW

UWW made a number of other decisions, including limiting the age of members to 75-years-old.

The term of UWW President has been limited to two six-year terms, while continental Presidents may now serve no more than three terms of four years each.

These changes must be approved at the UWW Congress next year before they are enacted.

A number of wrestling legends were nominated for the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony in Tokyo.

Japan's Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion, was nominated for the "legend" category.

She was joined by former team-mate, Olympic champion and eight-time world champion Hitomi Obara Sakamoto.

The men's freestyle nominations include American twin brothers John and Ben Peterson, who earned an Olympic gold, Olympic silver, world silver and world bronze each.

In the Greco-Roman category, Gheorghe Berceanu of Romania, an Olympic champion and two-time world champion, was nominated alongside Olympic and world gold medalist Pertti Okkola of Finland.