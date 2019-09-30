Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yury Ganus has claimed the organisation has been "betrayed" and warned sport in the country was heading for the "abyss" after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found data from the Moscow Laboratory may have been manipulated.

In an open letter, Ganus said those behind the alleged tampering had "brought Russian sport to such an unacceptable point in the doping crisis" and had "discredited" sport in the scandal-plagued nation.

WADA is investigating whether the data, which Russia handed over in January, has been manipulated and has given RUSADA and the Russian Sports Ministry until October 9 to explain the "inconsistencies" it has uncovered.

They will have to address the differences between the Laboratory Information Management System database provided by a whistleblower in October 2017 and the version WADA extracted from the facility earlier this year.

WADA has opened a compliance procedure against RUSADA, which could lead to Russia being banned from next year's Olympic Games.

Stricter rules for non-compliance are available to WADA under the new standards, including preventing countries from participating at major events.

Compliance Review Committee chairman Jonathan Taylor said a team of forensic experts, who analysed the data, could find no "innocent reason" for the inconsistencies, thought to include the deletion of positive test results.

"We have been betrayed, we have had the right to be on the side of truth taken away from us," Ganus wrote.

"Today, Russia's sports organisations are no longer on the edge of the abyss, we are flying into an abyss, the depth of which is difficult to predict.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the organisation would take a "fresh look" at the new doping claims against Russia ©Getty Images

"It’s finally time to understand who’s working in the interests of the state, and who is destroying the state authorities’ reputation.

"And the individuals whose actions have brought Russian sport to such an unacceptable point in the doping crisis have discredited sport, but they are also discrediting Russia’s system of state authorities, where there are many honest state employees serving.”

Ganus insisted no-one at RUSADA had interfered with the data.

"The new RUSADA never had, does not and will not have any relation to the formation, protection, and even more so to the change of the electronic database of the Moscow Laboratory, which was supposed to be a secure and closed IT perimeter, but did not become one because of the will of those responsible way out of the doping crisis in Russia," he added.

Russian officials have reacted with concern to the latest development.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, admitted the nation's participation at Tokyo 2020 was "under threat" following the revelations.

WADA has the power to ban Russia from next year's Olympic Games but the final decision rests with its Executive Committee, half of which comprises representatives from the sports movement and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Thomas Bach said last week the organisation would take a "fresh look" at the new claims against Russia.