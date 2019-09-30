International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has met Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) officials during a visit which he claimed demonstrated the power of sport.

Bach made the trip from Doha, where he had been attending the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships, to Jeddah, despite the two countries have cut off diplomatic ties following a major dispute.

Upon his arrival, Bach was welcomed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al Saud, elected as SAOC President only in February.

He was given a tour of several new sports facilities and heard directly from the SAOC Executive Board about a modernisation plan for sport in the country, part of the national Vision2030 reform plan.

This plan includes more and better access for female athletes.

Bach was also told about Saudi Arabia's preparations for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

IOC President Thomas Bach claimed he was excited by the future for Saudi Arabia after his visit to Jeddah ©IOC

Later, he met athletes at the King Abdullah Sports City where youngsters of both gender demonstrated their skills in fencing, table tennis, athletics, football and taekwondo.

Following pressure from then IOC President Jacques Rogge, Saudi Arabia sent its first female athletes to the Olympic Games at London 2012 when Sarah Attar competed in the 800 metres and Wojdan Shaherkani in the under-78 kilograms category in the judo.

Four women represented Saudi Arabia at Rio 2016.

Bach also me members of the newly elected SAOC Athletes' Commission - with gender parity - who presented their strategy for athlete engagement in the Kingdom and empowering the athlete voice.

"I'm really excited by the development of sport in Saudi Arabia at both the grass roots and elite level," said Bach.

"The enthusiasm of the young athletes really touched me, and also to see, in particular, the many young girls participating is really a very encouraging sign."