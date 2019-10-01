Reigning world champions Alessandro Calbucci and Michele Cappelletti headline the men's draw ©ITF

The beach tennis line-up for the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Doha this month has been announced.

Sixteen pairs will compete in both the men's and women's competitions in Qatar, with the entry list announced by ANOC and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Eleven pairs qualified via direct acceptance with four pairs reaching the Games through regional representation.

One wildcard pair has also been selected for both the men's and women's tournaments, with 14 countries featuring in all.

The men's event is led by Italy's reigning world champions Alessandro Calbucci and Michele Cappelletti, who claimed their fourth global crown on home sand in Terracina in June.

They beat Italy's Tommaso Giovannini and Russia's Nikita Burmakin in the final, who will both also play in Doha but must compete this time with partners from their countries.

Giovannini joins forces with Luca Cramarossa while Burmakin will play alongside Sergey Kuptsov.

Rafaella Miiller, one half of this year's women's world champions, will play in Doha alongside Brazilian team-mate Joana Cortez.

She won the world title in Terracina with Germany's Maraike Biglmaier who is not on the start-list in Qatar.

Italy's beaten finalists Sofia Cimatti and Giulia Gasparri are able to team-up for the Beach Games.

A mixed doubles event will also take place in Doha but the pairs for this will be confirmed on site.

Hosts Qatar will definitely be involved, despite not entering the men's and women's events, as part of legacy plans for beach tennis in the region.

Brazil's world champion Rafaella Miiller, right, will play with a different partner ©ITF
Brazil's world champion Rafaella Miiller, right, will play with a different partner ©ITF

Haider Farman, the technical director of the World Beach Games, said: "It is fantastic to see that the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 will feature some of the world's top beach tennis stars from 14 different countries. 

"Beach tennis is one of 13 exciting and dynamic sports on the Games programme and we have no doubt it will deliver thrilling matches for fans in Qatar and around the world."

More than 1,200 athletes are expected in Qatar, with action split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues between October 12 and 16.

The Games include a total of 14 disciplines in 13 sports.

Farivar Tanhai, the ITF beach tennis manager, said: "The ITF is thrilled that beach tennis will feature at the first edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, and we congratulate the players who will compete for the honour of becoming the first ever World Beach Games champions." 

The full list of players is as follows:

MEN:

Pair 
Nation 
Combined ranking (24/06/19)
Status
Michele Cappelletti/Alessandro Calbucci
ITA
7
Direct Acceptance
Tommaso Giovannini/Luca Cramarossa
ITA
8
Direct Acceptance
Vinicius Font/Andre Ricardo Baran
BRA
27
Direct Acceptance
Marcus Vinicius Ferreira/Thales Oliveira Santos
BRA
31
Direct Acceptance
Mathieu Guegano/Theo Irigaray
FRA
38
Direct Acceptance
Antonio Ramos-Viera/Gerard Rodriguez
ESP
43
Direct Acceptance
Nikita Burmakin/Sergey Kuptsov
RUS
44
Direct Acceptance
Nicolas Gianotti/Guillaume Leruste
FRA
58
Direct Acceptance
Ramon Guedez/Ali Colmenares
VEN
64
Direct Acceptance
Aksel Samardzic/Sander Castro
ARU
77
Direct Acceptance
Nikolai Gurev/Ivan Syrov
RUS
87
Direct Acceptance
Satoshi Goda/Naoki Yamamoto
JPN
105
Regional Representation
Pedro Maio/Henrique Freitas
POR
114
Reallocation Place*
Javier Mendez/Vladimir Helmut
PUR
128
Reallocation Place*
Maksimilians Niklass Andersons/Nikita Ribakovs
LAT
131
Reallocation Place*
Mark Bonfigli/Carlos Rivera
USA
176
Wild Card


WOMEN:

Pair 
Nation 
Combined ranking (24/06/19)
Status
Flaminia Daina/Nicole Nobile
ITA
8
Direct Acceptance
Joana Cortez/Rafaella Miilller
BRA
8
Direct Acceptance
Sofia Cimatti/Giulia Gasparri
ITA
10
Direct Acceptance
Daria Churakova/Irina Glimakova
RUS
32
Direct Acceptance
Lorena Melo/Marcela Vita
BRA
33
Direct Acceptance
Patricia Diaz/Lady Correa
VEN
46
Direct Acceptance
Liudmila Nikoyan/Ekaterina Kirgizova
RUS
50
Direct Acceptance
Sabrina Lopez/Eva Fernandez
ESP
65
Direct Acceptance
Magali Garnier/Julie Labrit
FRA
76
Direct Acceptance
Mathilde Hoarau/Marie-Eve Hoarau
FRA
80
Direct Acceptance
Erina Otsuka/Aoi Shibayama
JPN
84
Regional Representation
Alice Grandi/Marika Colonna
SMR
85
Reallocation Place*
Beatriz Rivera/Claudia Lopez
PUR
118
Wild Card
Iosune Roncal/Valentina Persad
VEN
133
Reallocation Place*
Manuela Cunha/Catarina Alexandrino
POR
139
Reallocation Place*
Camelia Benabdeljalil/Sarah Benabdeljalil
MAR
481
Regional Representation