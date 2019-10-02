The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Channel has announced plans to provide extensive coverage of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in January.

The Olympic Channel's multi-platform coverage will be available around the world, starting with the Opening Ceremony on January 9, with live and on-demand event streaming, a dedicated Youth Olympic Games channel and a daily live show.

The broadcaster will air additional programmes throughout the third edition of the Games between January 9 to 22, which they claim will contain 'digital-first' content to inspire and entertain viewers and athletes, and span up to 300 hours of coverage during the 13-day event.

"The Winter Youth Olympic Games provide a fun format for young athletes to experience the Olympic spirit as they work toward achieving their goals and dreams," said Mary Byrne, Olympic Channel editor-in-chief.

The International Olympic Committee's Olympic Channel has announced plans to provide 300 hours of coverage from Lausanne 2020 in January ©Getty Images

"The Olympic Channel’s coverage of Lausanne 2020 ensures a worldwide audience for the Youth Olympic Games and will kick off an important year for our team as our daily coverage of Olympic sports and athletes continues to build toward next summer's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Around 1,880 athletes are expected to compete in Lausanne in January, with eight sports and 16 disciplines to be contested through 81 medal events.

Ski mountaineering and women's Nordic combined will be featured in an Olympic event for the first time, while a mixed-National Olympic Committee three-on-three ice hockey tournament will also make its Games debut.

The Olympic Channel's Lausanne 2020 programming will include dedicated coverage from the Youth Olympic Games, a podcast featuring interviews with personalities from across the Olympic world, as well as schedules and results.