By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 10 minutes ago: Artingstall wins opening featherweight bout of World Championships
- 27 minutes ago: Grigoryan defeats youth world flyweight champion
- 58 minutes ago: Flyweight seventh seed Mouttaki defeated by Rakhimova
- 1 hour ago: Two-time light flyweight world champion Kyzaibay loses bout in new divsion
- 1 hour ago: Pan American Games flyweight champion Victoria wins opening bout
- 1 hour ago: Flyweight competition starts with bout between Robertson and Smith
- 2 hours ago: Nakata triumphs in opening bout of World Championships
- 2 hours ago: Women's World Boxing Championships get underway
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the first day of action
