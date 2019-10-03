Rower Anastasiia Ianina will compete for Belarus at Tokyo 2020 after her change of nationality from Russia was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board here.

Ianina is one of five athletes to have their applications for change of nationality approved by the IOC in agreement with their respective International Federations and National Olympic Committees.

Ianina was one of 17 Russian rowers banned from competing at Rio 2016 by the International Rowing Federation (FISA) in July 2016 after the IOC asked FISA to "carry out an individual analysis of each athlete's anti-doping record, taking into account only reliable adequate international tests and the specificities of the athlete's sport and its rules".

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was thrown out.

At the time, World Rowing claimed the athletes had been excluded simply for failing to meet guidelines and "are not at all considered to have participated in doping".

Another Russian, rhythmic gymnast Ekaterina Vedeneeva, meanwhile, will now compete for Slovenia.

In April, Vedeneeva won a ribbon bronze medal at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Swimmer Szebasztián Szabó had his application to change his nationality from Serbia to Hungary approved by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board ©Getty Images

Swimmer Szebasztián Szabó has been freed to represent Hungary at Tokyo 2020.

The 23-year-old, a 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships bronze medallist, has previously raced under the Hungarian flag, but prior to the IOC confirming his change of nationality, he would have had to compete for Serbia in Tokyo.

Judoka Tomer Golomb's application to represent Poland instead of his native Israel was also given the green light at Olympic House.

Golomb won a bronze medal at the International Judo Federation Grand Prix in Zagreb earlier this year.

Wrestler Pavel Olejnyik, the 2013 European freestyle champion, has been confirmed Hungarian after swapping from Ukraine.

The IOC has permitted the five athletes to change nationality without serving the three-year period since they last represented their former countries.