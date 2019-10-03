Tokyo 2020 will reveal details of their next Olympic ticket lottery next week, organisers have confirmed.

An event will be held at the Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in the Japanese capital on October 10, where a presentation on the lottery will take place.

Masaaki Komiya, the vice-director general of Tokyo 2020, will be among those in attendance alongside senior director of ticketing Hidenori Suzuki.

Both will be joined by Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

Two Olympic ticket lotteries have been held for residents of Japan, with both witnessing high demand.

The first, between May 9 and 28, saw more than 3.2 million tickets sold, but a huge number of people missed out as more than 7.5 million Japanese entered the ballot.

The official ticketing website was visited more than 24 million times in May with traffic overwhelming the system.

It prompted organisers to extend the application phase by 12 hours.

An additional ballot for those unsuccessful during the first lottery was then held between August 8 and 19, as a result of the high demand.

There has been huge demand in Japan for Olympic tickets ©Getty Images

The number of visits on the website during the 11-day period was 4,580,000 and nearly 700,000 tickets were available.

People who did not apply at all during the first phase were not able to take part, nor were those allocated tickets in May.

It was also confirmed in July that another lottery for Japanese residents would be held in the autumn.

This will replace a first come, first served process that had been planned in the host country.

A first come, first served phase will also open in the spring of 2020 for fans, both in Japan and abroad.

People living outside Japan can now purchase tickets through authorised ticket resellers in their home countries, however, with that process beginning in June.

Paralympic sales began in Japan in August.

Earlier this month, Tokyo 2020 voided nearly 7,000 tickets for the Olympics after they were found to have been obtained fraudulently.

Organisers revealed they had invalidated the tickets bought through the lottery by people using fake identifications.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will run between July 24 and August 9, with the Paralympics following between August 25 and September 6.