The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed deals with seven organisations to develop and implement dried-blood-spot (DBS) testing.

Described as a potential "game-changer" for anti-doping at major sporting events, WADA believes it could lead to a quicker and easier system which would allow for more tests and, in turn, the potential to catch more cheats.

It could also be favoured by athletes as an alternative to the inconvenience of urine and blood tests, as a sample can be taken via a simple finger prick.

Among the seven bodies to join WADA are the International Olympic Committee and the International Testing Agency.

The anti-doping bodies of the United States, China, Japan, Switzerland and Australia have also signed up.

Officials hope DBS could be a routine part of drug testing in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

However, a goal of implementing some parts of DBS at Tokyo 2020 has also been announced.

All of the parties will now join forces to further research DBS, under WADA's leadership.

"The possible advantages of DBS are clear," said Dr Olivier Rabin, WADA senior executive director for sciences and international partnerships.

"It has the potential to add to the current global anti-doping programme by complementing existing urine and blood testing to expand upon the programme's testing coverage and capacity to better reveal doping practices.

The technology could change how drug tests are carried out at sporting events ©Getty Images

"WADA is committed to making available new ways of protecting clean sport that reduce the inconvenience or discomfort for athletes and is easier, more effective and cheaper to carry out.

"In that way, it could be that DBS will be a major breakthrough in global anti-doping testing capacity.

"There is a real sense among project participants that DBS could be a game-changer for the anti-doping community.

"It is very encouraging how we are all working together on this project, optimising time and resources, to validate this new element within the overall anti-doping toolbox.

"WADA is pleased to be able to lead this collective work and make its resources available to serve the team involved in this project."

Only a small amount of blood would be needed after a DBS test, making samples less expensive to collect and transport.

They would also take up less space in storage and not degrade as quickly.

"All these advantages could allow testing authorities to target more athletes and collect more samples, including in some geographically remote areas," WADA said.

In March, a steering committee was set-up to study the potential of DBS.

WADA has already contributed $100,000 (£80,000/€90,000) to the project.