Local boxer Natalia Shadrina triumphed in her second bout here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships.

Hailing from the host city, Shadrina is the captain of the 10-strong Russian team here.

Having eased through the opening round of the lightweight division, the 29-year-old came up against 37-year-old Laishram Sarita Devi of India, a veteran boxer and winner of the world title in 2006.

The home crowd were delighted as Shadrina recorded a unanimous victory against Sarita.

Her next opponent is scheduled to be Dayana Cordero of Colombia, who had her contest against Naomie Yumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo stopped by the referee.

Recently-crowned Pan American Games champion, Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil, received a walkover after opponent Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana withdrew from competition.

It is set to be an all-South American affair next, with Ferreira coming up against Omailyn Alcala of Venezuela, a narrow 3-2 winner over Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan.

Australia's Commonwealth Games champion Anja Stridsman was beaten by Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee ©Getty Images

There was misery for last year's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anja Stridsman, the Australian losing unanimously to the division's second seed, Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

Seesondee was the silver medallist at the 2018 World Championships and is due to continue her quest for gold against Rimma Volossenko.

The Kazakhstani was the unanimous victor over England's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Paige Murney.

Italy's Francesca Amato beat Dayana Sánchez of Argentina 5-0 to set up a clash with Rashida Ellis of the United States, who had her bout with Panama's Elisa Williams stopped by the referee.

Two light heavyweight bouts also took place, with Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger of Germany triumphing unanimously against Nandini of India in the first.

Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan then managed the same result against Jessica Bagley of Australia.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with bouts in the light flyweight and light welterweight divisions.