India will stage the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament for 3x3 basketball in March, it has been announced.

The discipline will make its Games debut in Japan next year where eight-team tournaments will be held for men and women.

Three places in each event will be up for grabs in India, with the exact dates and venue yet to be confirmed.

Twenty teams will take part in both the men's and women's qualifiers with the event organised by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

"It is a great honour to host such an important event in India and to see our players give it all on home soil for a berth to the first-ever 3x3 Olympic tournament," said BFI President Govindaraj Kempareddy.

Hosts Japan will only receive one automatic berth at Tokyo 2020 so are not guaranteed to play in both the men's and women's tournaments.

The side with the higher International Basketball Association (FIBA) ranking will gain the place, with the men currently ninth and the women 11th.

Whichever host team does not make it will have to go through the qualifying process.

The top four countries in both the men's and women's FIBA rankings will automatically advance to Tokyo 2020.

Eight team tournaments will be played at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

However, if Japan fails to get into the top four on either list, they will replace the fourth best team in the rankings.

Their men are currently set to qualify alongside Serbia, Russia and China, with fourth place Mongolia missing out.

Russia, China, Romania and France are on course to claim the automatic berths in the women's tournament.

One spot per gender will also be up for grabs at a Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"We are delighted to host the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in India," FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said.

"Following the successful organisation of two consecutive FIBA Women's Asia Cups in Bangalore by the BFI, we are looking forward to organising now a key 3x3 event in a country where our new Olympic discipline already has a strong fanbase."

The 40 participating teams in India will be decided on FIBA rankings and the results of this year's 3x3 World Cup in Amsterdam.