By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Sixth day of competition comes to an end
- 2 hours ago: Middleweight fifth seed Demir triumphs in final bout of day six
- 3 hours ago: Commonwealth and European middleweight champion Price progresses
- 3 hours ago: Irie defeats featherweight seventh seed Sanchez
- 4 hours ago: European Games gold medallist Cakiroglu wins flyweight bout
- 4 hours ago: Kom on track for seventh world title with unanimous victory
- 4 hours ago: Evening session of day six gets under way
- 4 hours ago: Kom to begin campaign for seventh world title
- 5 hours ago: Build-up to evening session begins
- 7 hours ago: Afternoon session of day six concludes
- 7 hours ago: Pan American Games champion Graham edges into middleweight quarter-final
- 7 hours ago: Zheng defeats middlweight second seed Pachito
- 8 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn wins first bout
- 8 hours ago: Home favourite Vorontsova defeats fifth seed Walsh
- 8 hours ago: Featherweight top seed Lin unanimously defeats Szlachcic
- 9 hours ago: Aetbaeva delights crowd with victory against De Sousa
- 9 hours ago: Top seed Pang narrowly progresses in flyweight division
- 9 hours ago: Day six of competition begins
- 10 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
