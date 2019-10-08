England's David Causier made a perfect start to his campaign as action began today at the World Billiards Championship in Melbourne.

The two-time world champion, seeded second, picked up wins against home players in his opening two Group C matches at the RACV City Club.

He beat David Pitt 914-135 before defeating Don Richter 1069-131.

The victories came on the back of Causier successfully defending the World Open title, a two-day level three ranking event in Melbourne that acted as a curtain raiser to the World Championship.

That triumph secured him his eighth World Billiards trophy inside the past 12 months.

He last tasted defeat on tour in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Championship in Leeds, where he lost to eventual winner Sourav Kothari of India.

Today's other matches in Group C saw Richter and India's Pankaj Advani overcome Ireland's David Walsh, with respective scorelines of 387-127 and 745-118.

Defending champion Kothari started his push for top spot in Group A by beating Australia's George Chammas 755-118 and fellow Indian Dinesh Bajaj 1017-46.

There were also two wins for top seed Peter Gilchrist of Singapore in Group B.

He defeated India's Shrikrishna Suri 627-393 prior to overcoming Australia's Peter Tankard 1102-114.