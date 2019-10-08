Seventeen Mongolian athletes have received scholarships for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) secretary general Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan has presented each athlete and their coach with a scholarship certificate.

The competitors will come under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity programme.

They will benefit from additional funding to help with their training and preparations for Tokyo 2020.

The MNOC submitted a list of athletes for consideration to the IOC and the 17 were subsequently selected.

Boxer Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan is one of two Mongolian athletes to have won an Olympic gold medal ©Getty Images

A total of four judokas, three shooters, two boxers, four wrestlers and one from taekwondo, archery, athletics and weightlifters were chosen.

All 17 have been identified as having the potential to qualify for Tokyo 2020 or win a medal at the Games in the Japanese capital.

Mongolia has won 26 Olympic medals, including two golds, 10 silvers and 14 bronze.

Judo has been the most successful sport for Mongolia at the Games with one gold among a total of eight.

Mongolia has also claimed seven in boxing, including one gold, as well as nine in wrestling and two in shooting.

Both of Mongolia's Olympic gold medals came at the 2008 Games in Beijing as Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar clinched the men's 100 kilograms judo title and Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan topped the podium in the men's bantamweight boxing event.