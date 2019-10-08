Argentina's Stefania Ferrando earned a surprise victory in the BC3 category at the Boccia America Regional Championships in São Paulo.

Ferrando took the title, and qualified his country a place at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo, with a 10-1 victory over Evani Soares da Silva Calado of Brazil in the final.

The Argentinian reached the gold-medal match by overcoming Calado's team mate and Parapan American Games champion Evelyn de Oliveira 6-1 in the semi-finals.

Two-time Paralympic bronze medallist Eliseu dos Santos of Brazil edged out Colombia's Duban Cely in a tie-break to clinch the BC4 honours.

Brazil's Maciel Santos was among the other winners at the Boccia America Regional Championships ©Getty Images

Mexico's Eduardo Sanchez Reyes added the America Regional Championships crown to the Parapan American Games gold medal he won in Lima last month, with a 6-2 victory in the BC1 final against Brazil’s Jose Carlos Chagas de Oliveira.

Guilherme Moraes of Brazil was the recipient of the bronze medal in the division.

In the BC1 category, Brazilian Maciel Santos also followed up his Parapan American Games triumph with regional glory.

Santos defeated compatriot Natali de Faria7-1 in a one-sided final, while Canada's Danik Allard took bronze.

The highest ranked individuals and teams earned their nations places at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.