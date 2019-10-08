The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has appealed the decision to award Cameroon hosting rights for next year's African Women's Olympic volleyball qualifier.

Cameroon was chosen to stage the event, to be held in January, over Kenya by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) earlier this month.

KVF President Waithaka Kioni, a vice-president of the CAVB, has asked for confirmation from the regional body that Cameroon's bid was submitted before last week's deadline.

In a letter to the CAVB contesting the choice of Cameroon over Kenya as hosts, Kioni hints at alleged misconduct in the bidding process.

"We submitted our final bid of $8,150 (£6,700/€7,400) seven minutes to the deadline (noon) on October 1 but around 3pm, I got an email indicating that Cameroon had won the bid," Kioni wrote, according to The Star.

"They [Cameroon] had put in $8,500 (£7,000/€7,700)."

Kenya's women competed at the FIVB Women's World Cup last month ©Getty Images

Kioni said he had sent a copy of the letter to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The appeal from Kenya marks the latest controversy around Olympic volleyball qualifiers.

Russian women's coach head coach Sergio Busato was banned for two matches last month after he made a slant-eyed racist gesture at the end of a match against South Korea in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

Argentina's men's team were also accused of "inappropriate and culturally insensitive" behaviour by the FIVB after several players made similar gestures following their victory over China at a Tokyo 2020 qualifier.

Only the winner of the tournament, scheduled for January 7 to 12, will secure a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Cameroon hosted and won the African qualifiers for Rio 2016.

The Cameroonian side also beat Kenya in the final of the Women's African Volleyball Championship in July.

insidethegames has contacted the FIVB for comment.