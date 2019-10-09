Huang Hsiao-wen and Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei both triumphed in their round-of-16 bouts here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships.

Seeded first in the bantamweight division, Huang took on Giordana Sorrentino of Italy, defeating her unanimously.

Her next opponent will be Aira Villegas of the Philippines, who also recorded a unanimous victory.

The remaining bantamweight bouts saw Ursula Gottlab of Germany edge past Yuliya Apanasovich of Belarus 3-2, while Jamuna Boro of India overcame Algerian fifth seed Ouidad Sfouh 5-0.

Gottlab and Boro will now meet in the quarter-finals.

Huang's compatriot Chen, the welterweight defending champion and top seed, came up against Emilie Sonvico of France.

She beat her opponent unanimously, setting up a clash with Yang Liu.

The Chinese boxer triumphed unanimously against Rosie Eccles of Wales, putting the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist out of the competition.

Rosie Eccles of Wales crashed out of the AIBA Women's World Championships ©Getty Images

Another unanimous decision went to Poland's Karolina Koszewska against Shakhnoza Yunusova of Uzbekistan, with the victor scheduled to meet Lovlina Borgohain of India next.

Borgohain, who finished with bronze at last year's World Championships, defeated Oumayma Bel Ahbib of Morocco 5-0.

In the lightweight division, Mira Potkonen of Finland continued her impressive campaign with a unanimous win against Marie Palacios of Ecuador 5-0.

The top seed now faces Amy Broadhurst of Ireland, deemed a unanimous victor against Aneta Rygielska of Poland.

Another 5-0 result came in Wang Cong of China's bout with seventh seed Wu Shih-Yi of Chinese Taipei, with Cong emerging triumphant.

Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia will be her quarter-final opponent, getting past Raykhona Kodirova of Uzbekistan 4-1.

The quarter-finals take place tomorrow.