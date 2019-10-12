By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Ninth day of competition concludes
- 13 hours ago: Guneri wins last semi-final of the day
- 13 hours ago: Magomedalieva delights home crowd with semi-final win
- 13 hours ago: Surmeneli defeats home favourite to reach welterweight final
- 14 hours ago: Yang edges into welterweight gold medal bout
- 14 hours ago: Pan American champion Ferreira reaches lightweight final
- 14 hours ago: Wang overcomes lightweight top seed Potkonen
- 14 hours ago: Cruveillier to fight top seed Huang in bantamweight final
- 15 hours ago: Top seed Huang triumphs in bantamweight semi-final
- 15 hours ago: Home favourite Paltceva defeats Resztan to reach light flyweight final
- 15 hours ago: Rani reaches light flyweight final
- 16 hours ago: First semi-final of the evening session begins
- 16 hours ago: Build-up to evening session begins
- 18 hours ago: Afternoon session of day nine concludes
- 18 hours ago: Perkins to meet Yang in heavyweight final
- 18 hours ago: Heavyweight top seed Xioali reaches final
- 18 hours ago: Price unanimously defeats Mardi to reach middleweight final
- 19 hours ago: Middleweight top seed Fontijn progresses to final
- 19 hours ago: Carini to fight defending champion Dou in light welterweight final
- 19 hours ago: Kom and Artingstall have protests rejected
- 19 hours ago: Dou continues light welterweight title defence against Dynnik
- 19 hours ago: Petecio beats Artingstall 4-1 - but yet another protest filed
- 20 hours ago: Vorontsova edges past featherweight top seed Lin - but result is protested
- 20 hours ago: European Games champion Cakiroglu defeats six-time world champion Kom
- 20 hours ago: Home favourite Aetbaeva overcomes defending flyweight champion Pang
- 21 hours ago: First semi-final of World Championships gets underway
- 21 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
View latest updates