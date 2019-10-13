By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Day two of competition draws to a conclusion
- 7 hours ago: Dominican Republic karate medallist credits mentor Felix Sanchez
- 9 hours ago: Good sportsmanship on show as 3x3 basketball becomes 2x2
- 9 hours ago: Kata gold medallist Sanchez “dreaming every day” about Tokyo 2020
- 11 hours ago: Kosgei breaks women's marathon world record in Chicago
- 11 hours ago: Quintero completes Spanish double by winning men's kata
- 11 hours ago: Sanchez wins first ANOC World Beach Games gold medal on the beach in kata karate
- 14 hours ago: Spanish star Quintero into men's kata final
- 14 hours ago: European champion Sanchez into women's kata gold medal match
- 14 hours ago: Kitefoil competition foiled by conditions
- 14 hours ago: Fifteen-year-old shines for France in men's wakeboard
- 16 hours ago: Italian twins both through to women's wakeboard final
- 17 hours ago: Men's waterski jump preliminary round cancelled due to unsafe conditions
- 17 hours ago: Group winners Brazil and Greece headline women's handball quarter-finals
- 17 hours ago: Qatari beach tennis pair only started training in sport a week ago
- 17 hours ago: Jellyfish cause a sting at open water swimming
- 17 hours ago: Vympranietsova tops women's waterski jump preliminaries
- 19 hours ago: Swimmers shape early medal table
- 20 hours ago: Guidi and Soares take first golds of the Games in open water swimming
- 20 hours ago: First medals of ANOC World Beach Games to be won on day two
View latest updates