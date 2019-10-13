Olympic champions Brazil took another step towards clinching the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup as they earned a ninth straight victory by defeating Poland in Japan.

The Brazilian side fought back to clinch a 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-16, 11-15 win and preserve their 100 per cent record at the tournament.

Brazil are two wins clear in top spot on the 12-team standings following the five-set triumph at Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center.

Victory over the hosts in their next match tomorrow will all-but seal the trophy for Brazil, who last won the competition in 2007.

Poland remain in second place after the loss, while the United States are third.

The US made up ground on Poland after they swept aside Australia 25-14, 25-13, 25-16.

Argentina recovered from their defeat to Iran on Friday (October 11) by overcoming Russia 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, while Canada beat Italy 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 23-25, 16-18.

Tunisia picked up their first win of this year's World Cup, beating Egypt 25-23, 14-25, 25-17, 25-18.

The tournament is due to continue with a further six matches tomorrow.