Hungary's five-time overall World Cup champion Katinka Hosszú clinched yet another victory as she won the women's 200 metres medley in Berlin.

The triple Olympic champion and leader of this year's standings clocked 2min 10.38sec to triumph at Europasportpark in the German capital.

Japan won both minor medals as Rika Omoto timed in at 2:10.61 for silver and Miho Teramura managed 2:11.72 for bronze.

Elsewhere on the final day of competition there were two gold medals apiece for Australia, Japan and Germany.

Australian Cate Campbell, who is second in the women's standings, won the 100m freestyle in 52.51sec.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of The Netherlands stopped the watches at 53.33 for silver and Michelle Coleman of Sweden touched home in 53.35 for bronze.

The second Australian gold came in the women's 800m freestyle as Maddy Gough ended in 8:34.98.

Jimena Perez Blanco of Spain came home in 8:40.49 and bronze went to Diana Duraes of Portugal in 8:42.73.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic hosts Japan won the men's 400m medley thanks to Yuki Ikari's 4:13.87.

Angelina Kohler was one of two winners for hosts Germany ©Getty Images

David Verraszto of Hungary swam 4:16.04 for silver and Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland finished in 4:16.93 to take bronze.

In the men's 100m backstroke, Ryosuke Irie won in 53.26, with France's Yohann Ndoye-Brouard managing 53.92 for silver.

Michael Andrew of United States ended third on the podium in 54.13.

Hosts Germany won their golds in the women's 100m butterfly and women's 50m breaststroke.

The former went to Angelina Kohler in 58.83 as Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary swum 59.10 to take home silver.

Club swimmer Aliena Schmidtke did enough for bronze in 59.12.

Anna Elendt won the women's 50m breaststroke, touching the wall in 31.27.

Qianting Tang of China ended in 31.46 for silver and bronze went to Tes Schouten of The Netherlands in 31.74.