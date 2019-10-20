Danish competitors earned gold in both the men and women's madison on the final day of the European Cycling Union (UEC) Track Championships in Apeldoorn.

Julie Leth and Amalie Dideriksen were successful in defending their title in the women's madison event, with the duo scoring 33 points to top the podium at Omnisport Apeldoorn.

They held off a last-ditch challenge from Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald of Britain, who had to settle for silver with 31 points.

Bronze went to Dutch world champions Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters on 23 points.

In the men's madison, defending champions Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Mørkøv were the victors after finishing on 52.

Their nearest opponents were Yoeri Havik and Jan Willem Van Schip of The Netherlands on 37, with Maximilian Beyer and Theo Reinhardt of Germany finishing on the same number of points and receiving bronze.

Anastasia Voinova of Russia claimed her third gold medal of the competition in the women's 500 metres time trial, having already triumphed in the individual and team sprint.

Her time of 33.005sec saw her beat compatriot Daria Shmeleva in 33.057 and Olena Starikova of Ukraine in 33.328.

Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Mørkøv earned Denmark's second gold medal of the day in the men's madison to help them finish fourth overall at the Championships ©Getty Images

Quentin Lafargue of France was the winner in the men's 1km time trial, crossing the line in 1min 00.289sec.

Team-mate Michael D'Almeida was the bronze medallist with 1:00.663, while Theo Bos of The Netherlands finished in between the two in 1:00.409.

The Netherlands finished top of the overall medals table with five gold, four silver and four bronze.

They finished ahead of France, who won five gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

Russia were third with three gold, two silver and a bronze.

Denmark's two gold medals on the last day lifted them above Britain into fourth with three gold and a silver.

Britain won more medals than anyone except The Netherlands.

Their total of nine medals was made up of two gold, four silver and three bronze.