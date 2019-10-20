China's world champion Liu Shiwen defeated compatriot and top seed Zhu Yuling to win the International Table Tennis Federation Women's World Cup in Chengdu.

Liu triumphed 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 15-13 in the final at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium, claiming her fifth Women's World Cup title.

She previously topped the podium in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

"I was much younger the last four times that I won the World Cup," Liu said.

"This World Cup is the last one before Tokyo 2020, so this title is very special to me.

"Today’s match was really tough and close.

"I am very happy that I did not give up and still tried my best even when I met some difficulties during the match."

Feng Tianwei of Singapore was the bronze medallist at the ITTF Women's World Cup ©ITTF

Her journey to the final included a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5 semi-final victory against Lily Zhang of the United States.

In reaching the World Cup semi-final, the Zhang became the first player born outside of Asia or Europe to do so.

Meanwhile, Zhu had battled to overcome Feng Tianwei of Singapore 11-1, 11-13, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 to reach the gold-medal match.

Feng won the bronze medal after defeating Zhang 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 15-13.

"I am very satisfied with my performance here," said Feng.

"Actually my goal was to reach the top eight, but now I have brought home the bronze medal."