Paris 2024 organisers staged a grand reveal here tonight as they launched a new Olympic and Paralympic Games emblem to embody the new vision they hope to realise as the Games draw closer.

The appearance of the new emblem was followed by a short video which enumerated some of the key points of the re-launch.

Among those gathered for the occasion were the French Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, athletes such Renaud Lavillenie, the world pole vault record holder, and ex-athletes such as Britain's Jonathan Edwards, the world triple jump record holder.

"This is a vital piece of our branding as we get closer to the Games," a Paris 2024 spokesman told insidethegames.

"The emblem and the values it represents will be going out to all those involved in the Games, all the way down to individual sports clubs."

The Grand Rex was a suitably imposing venue for the launch, given its sumptuous decorations and reputation as being the largest cinema theatre in Europe.

It was built in 1932 at the instigation of Jacques Haik, a wealthy film producer known for having introduced Charlie Chaplin to France, who wanted to create the most beautiful movie theatre in France where cinema-goers would feel they were watching in the open air.

Currently showing on some of its numerous screens – Joker, Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Grand Rex has also hosted numerous concerts down the years by, among others, the Pet Shop Boys, Joan Baez, Take That, Jane Birkin and Madonna.

After announcing their plans for a new emblem to embody the wider vision of the Games during a presentation to the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Doha last Friday, Paris 2024 organisers told insidethegames that the image would not include the Eiffel Tower.

🥇🔥🇫🇷

La médaille, la flamme, Marianne.

Voici le nouveau visage des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de #Paris2024



The medal, the flame, Marianne

Here is the new face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6VvsItrql6 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) October 21, 2019

The original bid logo used by Paris, suggesting both the iconic tower and the number 24 in the same graphic, was one of the smartest and most effective ever seen.

Etienne Thobois, the Paris 2024 chief executive, said: "This is part of a rebooting exercise.

"We will launch a new emblem and logo to show our vision.

"We want this new logo to express better our values, who we are and our ambition.

"We want this logo to say something about the Paris 2024 vision: ‘The benefit of society and the benefit for all.’”

Thobois began his address by pointing out to delegates that there was, deliberately, no branding involved in either his presentation or upon his person.

The Paris 2024 website and Twitter account were similarly neutral.

Paris 2024 revealed their official logo for their Olympic and Paralympic Games bid in 2016 using the design that was described as a modern interpretation of the French capital’s Eiffel Tower.

Unveiled at 20:24 Central European Time, the logo was projected onto another of the city’s most famous landmarks, Arc de Triomphe, in front of a crowd of spectators.

