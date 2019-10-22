Leading communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) has launched BCW Eventus, an end-to-end service from its sports practice bringing top global events to life for governing bodies, host cities, brand sponsors, commercial partners and fans.

They have come up with a "Triple A" concept to enhance top events - "Attract, Activate and Assess".

"Major sporting events are a fantastic platform for communicating exciting, emotional and engaging stories to the world," Donna Imperato, the global chief executive of BCW, said.

"Nothing touches more people of all ages and social groups across the world - and provides a genuine opportunity to really move people - than a global sports competition.

"At the same time, the fight for attention and engagement is fiercer than ever, so event organisers, host cities and brands require a solid strategy and an integrated, global communications effort for them to benefit fully from their involvement."

BCW plan to use the power of its global network and high-level relationships with sports governing bodies, leagues and organisations to help countries and cities attract major events.

BCW promise to use data and strategic communications, combined with its experienced and tested framework, to guide clients through this complex, multi-step process.

Once a host has been designated, BCW plan to assist in developing a comprehensive strategy to maximise awareness, engagement and return on investment for all.

BCW were involved in helping organise this year's FIBA World Cup in China ©Getty Images

The model accounts for key factors such as regional and cultural differences, online versus offline activity, phasing and timing of communications, integrated media channels (earned, owned, shared and paid), influencer marketing and potential crisis management.

BCW then promise to offer targeted event evaluation systems to monitor communications strategy and impact before, during and after the event.

The proprietary model combines primary audience research with advanced data analytics - at scale and with speed - to provide a detailed impact analysis and alerts for issues that require immediate attention.

This allows BCW to adapt communications plans in real-time for maximum client benefit, it is claimed.

"BCW is the only agency that can serve every stakeholder involved in a global sporting event," Lars Haue-Pedersen, managing director, BCW Sports and BCW Eventus lead, said.

"We have extensive experience and a team of multidisciplinary sports experts who provide unrivalled expertise and experience in bringing these events to life and delivering tremendous results for all parties.

"Our process has been tested, refined and proven across some of the world's most high-profile sporting events, including the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Germany 2024 UEFA Euro Football and the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

"We are excited to help more clients meet their goals through sports - faster, higher, stronger."