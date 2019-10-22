America's Olympic cross-country gold medallist and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Kikkan Randall will celebrate her successful recovery from cancer by running in the New York City Marathon on November 3.

Randall, diagnosed with breast cancer soon after a gold medal in the cross-country skiing team sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, will be part of a group with inspirational stories.

The 36-year-old has been named as one of 26 runners on Team #MovedMe alongside Dave Fraser, born with cerebral palsy and running his 12th New York City Marathon; Sean Hennessey, a former college athlete and recovering addict; and Mama Cax, a model with a prosthetic leg.

Randall revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in July 2018, shortly after teaming up with Jessie Diggins to win the team sprint at Pyeongchang 2018, and was elected a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

On July 2, she announced she had completed infusion treatment.

Kikkan Randall, left, was diagnosed with breast cancer soon after winning an Olympic gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018 but has now recovered following treatment ©Getty Images

Randall will be running on behalf of AKTIV Against Cancer, which works to ensure physical activity for cancer patients.

The foundation was established by Norway's nine-time New York City Marathon winner Grete Waitz.

She died of cancer in April 2011.

"The first thought was disbelief," Randall told website Bustle of the moment she discovered she had breast cancer.

"I just won an Olympic gold medal, I'm in the shape of my life, I feel amazing, I've done everything right.

"How could this be real?

"I was used to being in situations where there were a lot of daunting things that I couldn't really control.

"And I just taught my mind to acknowledge those things, but then reframe and focus on the things I could control."

Awesome training moment between two members of #TeamAKTIV for the @nycmarathon -- Olympians @lizstephen and @kikkanimal (also an AKTIV Against Cancer Ambassador). There's still limited time and availability for you to #getaktiv and join our team -- heather@wcpg.co to learn more! pic.twitter.com/2fPwzJ9BgB — AKTIV Against Cancer (@AKTIV_USA) September 4, 2019

Randall revealed that exercise played a vital role in her recovery.

"I made this 10-minute rule with myself where, even if I was feeling really crummy, I would go out and try to do something for 10 minutes," she told Bustle.

"I was so glad that I didn’t shut down the moment I got that diagnosis because continuing to [stay active] helped me get through it, and also helped me rebound quicker."