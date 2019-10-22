We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
The Rodchenkov Act, giving American agencies the power to pursue dopers through the courts in the same way they have chased corrupt football officials, has been passed in the United States House of Representatives.
It is another important step forward for an Act named after Russian whistle blower Grigory Rodchenkov.
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
As the United States prepares for this year's World Series, Philip Barker looks back 100 years to the greatest scandal in American sport - when the Chicago White Sox threw the biggest prize in baseball