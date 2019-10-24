FIFA has confirmed it will select the host for the 2030 World Cup in 2024 and the bidding process will be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

The timeline for the awarding of 2030 tournament was among the key topics discussed at a meeting of FIFA's ruling Council in Shanghai today.

It means the host selected to stage the 2030 World Cup will have just six years to prepare for the event.

Four South American countries are set to bid for the tournament to mark the 100-year centenary since the first World Cup took place in Uruguay in 1930.

Britain and Ireland are conducting a feasibility study into a potential bid, but could face another European rival in a joint candidacy from Spain and Portugal.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested in June that a Chinese bid for the 2030 World Cup was possible despite the governing body's preferred rotational model for selecting the host country.

It is not clear whether China will be eligible to bid for the event as Qatar is staging the tournament in 2022.

Previously, confederations have been excluded from the next two bidding processes once they have staged the World Cup.

But FIFA's statutes prohibit continents from entering the race for only the next edition after they have played host.

China was today confirmed as the host of the 2021 Club World Cup, the first to be held under the revamped format of 24 teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed China had been unanimously awarded the 2021 Club World Cup

Reports surfaced earlier this week that China was the only candidate to stage the event and FIFA's Council unanimously appointed the Asian country as hosts.

The cities and venues have not been confirmed and will be decided by FIFA and the Chinese Football Association.

FIFA delayed a decision on how the 24 places will be allocated among the six regional confederations, but reports suggest Europe will be given eight, South America six, Asia three, Central and North America three and Africa three.

Oceania is the only region not guaranteed an automatic berth at the tournament.

The Associated Press reported the winner of the Oceania Champions League would have to playoff against the Chinese champions for the final place.

"The participation model to determine the clubs that qualify from each confederation will be finalised in a consultation process between FIFA and the six confederations," FIFA said.

The new Club World Cup will be held every four years and replaces the seven-team annual event which has failed to cement itself on the global football calendar.

It will be staged in June-July in a slot previously reserved for the Confederations Cup.

FIFA also announced it would double the amount of investment in women's football to $1 billion (£776 million/€898 million) in the 2019-2022 cycle, while Tokyo has been chosen as the location for the 2021 Congress.