Raffaele Chiulli has been re-elected to serve another four-year term as President of the International Powerboating Union (UIM).

The Italian, President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), stood unopposed at the UIM General Assembly in Qingdao.

Chiulli has been head of the UIM since 2007 and will remain at the helm of the worldwide body until 2023.

"This re-election rewards the strong willingness I have always expressed over these years, to renew and rejuvenate the powerboat sport," Chiulli said.

"Today we have many disciplines that are practiced with a lot of success all over the world, we have more and more young people participating in our races and sharing in the activities of the UIM.

"We have given a strong impulse to the use of renewable energies within our competitions, and environmental considerations and the respect of the sea are high-ranked priorities within the UIM.

"Also, when speaking about safety, we can proudly say that we have reached a high level of efficiency and professionalism."

Raffaele Chiulli is also President of GAISF ©Getty Images

Chiulli was elected GAISF President on a permanent basis in April and holds the same position at SportAccord.

He had been in interim charge of the umbrella body since the shock death of Patrick Baumann last October.

Chiulli is also President of the Association of International Olympic Committee Recognised Federations (ARISF), a role he assumed in 2013.

The Maldives Powerboat Association and the Kuwait Water Sports Club were granted membership of the UIM during the General Assembly.

Chiulli met Chinese Olympic Committee President Gou Zhongwen to discuss the "future of sport" following the conclusion of the General Assembly.