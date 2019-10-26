Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and France's Benjamin Daviet were named Best Female and Best Male at the 2019 Paralympic Sport and Media Awards in Bonn, Germany.

Taking place in the International Paralympic Committee's home city, the biennial awards, supported by Allianz, recognised achievements from the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in nine categories.

Farkasova, who won a Laureus Award earlier this year, won four gold medals and one silver in the vision-impaired skiing at Pyeongchang together with guide Natalia Subrtova, thus finishing as the most decorated athlete and helping her country top the alpine skiing medals table.

Daviet won three gold and two silver medals in Nordic skiing at the last Winter Games.

The two-time Paralympian topped the podium in short- and middle-distance biathlon, as well as the 4x2.5km cross-country relay, and his silvers came in the long-distance biathlon and cross-country skiing events.



China's wheelchair curling team picked up Best Team after winning their country's first Paralympic Winter Games title with a thrilling 6-5 final victory over Norway, having beaten defending champions Canada in the semi-finals.

The Best Debut award went to Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli who, together with guide Fabrizio Casal, won four alpine ski medals in Pyeongchang.

The pair won slalom and giant slalom gold, silver in super G and bronze in downhill to help Italy to a best finish in the medals table for 12 years.

The BP Courage Award was presented to cross-country skier Elaheh Gholi Fallah after she became the first Iranian female to qualify for a Paralympic Winter Games.

Fallah, who lost her eyesight age five due to a brain tumour, finished 11th in the cross-country sprint in Pyeongchang.

In Iran she acts as a mentor encouraging others to take up winter sports.

The winners line up at tonight's 2019 Paralympic Sport and Media Awards in Bonn ©IPC

"It is so exciting to win this award among millions of athletes with impairment all around the world," Fallah said.

"It makes me more committed to the Paralympic Movement and to people with impairment in the world, specifically Iranian women, to help them participate in the social events and contribute to their inclusion.”"



Nordic skiing's Len Apendaile received the Best Official accolade - during the Games he acted as race director for both biathlon and cross-country skiing.

Best Broadcast went to the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ukraine for their efforts in securing widespread national coverage of Pyeongchang 2018.

Great Britain's BBC Ouch received the Best Written accolade for their journalist Beth Rose's feature on alpine skier Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild.

The Best Photography award went to Mathilde Dusol of NPC Netherlands for her spectacular shot of the first-ever Dutch Paralympic alpine skiing champion Jeroen Kampschreur.

