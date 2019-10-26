Slovenian star Janja Garnbret was among the top qualifiers in the women's event, as the final International Federation of Sport Climbing Lead World Cup began in Inzai.

Garnbret, the reigning bouldering, lead and combined world champion, qualified for tomorrow's semi-finals with ease.

The 20-year-old, who cannot regain her overall Lead World Cup crown after South Korea's Seo Chae-hyun wrapped up the title last weekend, led a list of five athletes who finished the qualification round on the same score of 4.18 points.

Kim Ja-in of South Korea, the Japanese duo of Ai Mori and Akiyo Noguchi, and Garnbret's compatriot Lucka Rakovec also ended the day with the same tally.

All five will contest the semi-finals, along with the 21 other qualifiers.

The women’s qualifications have concluded and it’s on to the men’s. The latest results of the #IFSCwc in Inzai can be found here: https://t.co/QePifbuZUg



Semi-Finals will be live streamed tomorrow on the IFSC website at 9.45am (GMT+9). It will be an event you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/4cDutyxbnk — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) October 26, 2019

In the men's event, Fedir Samoilov of Ukraine topped the standings on 2.12 points to cruise through to the semi-finals.

Keiichiro Korenaga of Japan was second and Stefano Ghisolfi of Italy finished third.

Adam Ondra of the Czech Republic, crowned the overall Lead World Cup champion last week, has sat out the season finale.

The event is the last chance for competitors to earn an invitation to the Combined Olympic Qualifier in Toulouse next month.