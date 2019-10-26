Olympic champions Chen Long and Carolina Marin reached the men's and women's singles finals, respectively, at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) French Open in Paris.

China's Chen, beaten by Japan's Kento Momota in the final of the BWF Denmark Open last Sunday (October 20), overcame Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 21-8 at Stade Pierre De Coubertin.

The 30-year-old, a two-time world champion, will play Ginting's compatriot Jonatan Christie for the title at the BWF Super 750 tournament tomorrow.

Christie, seeded sixth, fought back from a game down to beat seventh seed Victor Axelsen of Denmark 7-21, 22-20, 21-19.

Marin booked her place in the women's singles final by defeating top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Carolina Marin progressed to her second final since returning from injury ©Getty Images

The Spaniard, seeking her second major victory since returning from a long-term injury, was in impressive form as she dispatched Tai 21-16, 21-9.

The Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist goes up against An Se-young in the final after the South Korean upset second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan with a 21-17, 23-21 victory.

"The main goal today was to play with ease and not get tired during the match and I did that well," An said.

"It was a really hard game but I'm very happy to get the win."