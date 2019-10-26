Victories for Han Mi Jin and Cho Guham saw South Korea top the medal table at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi.

Han, who claimed gold at the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade in July, defeated Anne Fatoumata Mbairo of France in the women's over-78 kilogram final.

She won with a uchi-mata after just 70 seconds to top the podium.

Bronze went to Maria Suelen Altheman of Brazil and Nihel Cheikh Rouhou of Tunisia.

Cho Guham contributed to South Korea's success with victory over Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan ©IJF

Cho then triumphed in the men's under-100kg division.

He got past Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan in golden time, with European Games champion Arman Adamian of Russia and Shady Elnahas of Canada the bronze medallists.

The success of Han and Cho saw South Korea top the medal table with three gold medals, one silver and bronze.

The Netherlands were second with two golds, one silver and one bronze, while Slovenia finished third with two gold and one silver.