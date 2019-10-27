Any change in the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) following the latest charges linked to the Moscow Laboratory should not affect the country's Paralympic athletes, it has been claimed.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is currently investigating allegations that Russia tampered with data from the Laboratory and which was handed to them earlier this year.

It has fuelled fears the RUSADA will have its suspension re-imposed and country will be banned from next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But Pavel Rozhkov, first vice-president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), has claimed they do not fear missing Tokyo 2020 over the latest scandal.

"These issues are not discussed at all with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC)," Rozhkov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Neither the IPC, nor the RPC are aware of what is going on there.

"We proceed in line with our earlier set course."

Russian athletes, like Mikhalina Lysova, had to compete under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang as their country was banned following the state-sponsored doping scandal ©Getty Images

Russia was suspended by the IPC in August 2016 following the emergence of the state-sponsored doping scheme and missed that year's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

They then had to compete at neutrals at last year's Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The RPC was reinstated in March this year.

When lifting the suspension, however, the IPC warned that RUSADA must not be declared non-compliant before December 31, 2022 otherwise the ban on the RPC could be reimposed.

Rozhkov, though, remains confident they will not be punished further by the IPC.

"We are not expecting new decisions," he told TASS.

"We are implementing all criteria and everything is in line with the schedule.

"Our athletes are competing in World Championships and other international tournaments."