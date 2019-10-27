Hannes Aigner of Germany edged David Llorente of Spain to the gold medal in the men's K1 at the Tokyo 2020 canoe slalom test event.

The world champion and Llorente both recorded times of 93.53sec at the newly built Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, but, with Llorente picking up two penalties on his way down the course, the Spaniard had to settle for silver.

The bronze medal went to Felix Oschmautz of Austria in 94.06.

Ricarda Funk of Germany triumphed in the women's K1, finishing in 103.28.

Amálie Hilgertová of the Czech Republic was 1.07 seconds behind the leader, with New Zealand's Luuka Jones 1.56 seconds off the mark.

Mallory Franklin of Britain won the women's C1 event with a time of 110.95.

The new Kasai Rinkai Park course is looking good for Tokyo 2020 in 271 days #ICFslalom pic.twitter.com/vY0Gq8Mzax — Planet Canoe (@PlanetCanoe) October 27, 2019

Spain's Nuria Vilarrubla claimed the silver in 116.28 and Andrea Herzog of Germany the bronze with 117.51.

Thomas Koechlin of Switzerland topped the podium in the men's C1 after finishing in 98.78.

Just 0.69 seconds behind him was Cedric Joly of France, while Slovakian Benjamin Savšek was 5.11 off the top spot.

Today's action concluded the test event, taking place under the "Ready Steady Tokyo" banner.

Constructed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre is the first of its kind for the sport in Japan.

It is one of eight new venues being built from scratch for Tokyo 2020 and cost ¥7 billion (£50.3 million/$64.3 million/€58 million).