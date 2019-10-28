A new award to honour the world's top figure skaters is being launched by the International Skating Union (iSU), they have announced.

The ISU Skating Awards will be a "brand-new and exciting event combining breathtaking figure skating performances, entertaining music acts, astonishing artistic shows and a dazzling Award ceremony", the world governing body promised.

The new Award is a joint venture between the ISU, Skate Canada and Art on Ice.

The first ceremony is due to be held during next year's ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal on March 22.

Awards from seven categories will be given to outstanding athletes, choreographer and coach.

Additionally, a mix of figure skating, dance and contemporary circus will be showcased, featuring music acts and several live performances and is planned to include all the 2020 ISU World Championship medalists.

The seven categories will be most valuable skater, best custom, most entertaining programme, best newcomer, best choreographer, best coach and lifetime achievement award.

A long list of candidates is due to announced on December 1 this year and on-line voting will open, allowing the media, public and ISU members to vote for their favorite candidates through a new on-line voting platform.

On-line voting will be possible from December 1 until February 10 next year.

Following the on-line vote, three nominees in each category will be selected and officially announced on March 10.