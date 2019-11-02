Top seeds Shi Yuqi of China and Michelle Li of Canada booked their places in the final of the men's and women's singles events, respectively, at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open.

Shi beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15, 16-21, 21-16 in the last four of men's singles event at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.

It sets up a title match with another Thai, fifth seed Sitthikom Thammasin, who defeated China's Sun Fei Xiang 21-16, 14-21, 21-7.

In the women's singles semi-finals, defending champion Li overcame South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-9, 21-19.

Top seed Michelle Li is through to the final of the women's singles event ©Getty Images

Awaiting the Canadian in the final is third-seeded Chinese Han Yue, who beat Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-11.

The event in Macau is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

A total of $150,000 (£116,000/€134,000) is on offer in prize money.

Action concludes tomorrow.