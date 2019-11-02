Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands topped the men's keirin podium at the International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk.

The Dutch rider triumphed at the Minsk Arena Velodrome, the same venue where he claimed keirin gold at the European Games in June.

Lavreysen finished ahead of Denis Dmitriev of Russia and Koyu Matsui of Japan.

There was more success for Dutch cyclists in the women's madison as Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters earned the gold medal.

Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson of Britain were second, while the French pair Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net finished third.

Sprint GOLD 🥇

for WORLD CHAMPION 🌈

Lee Wai Sze 🇭🇰!#TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/iZdkpKzson — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) November 2, 2019

Britain earned gold in the men's omnium after Matthew Walls beat Elia Viviani of Italy and Rui Oliveira of Portugal.

Reigning world champion Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong was the victor in the women's sprint.

Silver went to Anastasiia Voinova of Russia and bronze was given to Emma Hinze of Germany.

Competition continues tomorrow with the men's madison, individual pursuit and sprint, and the women's keirin and omnium.