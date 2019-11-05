Incoming World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka has claimed corporate sponsors need to be encouraged to back clean sport as part of their corporate responsibility.

Poland's Sports Minister is due to take over as head of WADA on January 1 next year when he replaces Sir Craig Reedie, and raising much-needed funds to fight doping more effectively will be near the top of things he needs to achieve.

WADA has a budget of approximately $35 million (£27 million/€32 million) annually, while the overall spending on anti-doping around the world, including by National Anti-Doping Agencies, is believed to be around $260 million (£202 million/€235 million).

In contrast, American broadcaster NBC paid $7.75 billion (£6 billion/€7 billion) for its last television contract with the International Olympic Committee.

It is an anomaly that Bańka warned must be dealt with.

"Each of us who have taken a careful look at WADA's budget knows that it is not in proportion with the expectations raised for the organisation," he told delegates at the opening session of the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport here today.

"If WADA is to safeguard clean sport, in a bold and courageous way, a sufficient budget must be secured for it."

Only a small fraction is spent on anti-doping each year compared to what television companies like NBC pay to broadcast the Olympic Games - something that Witold Bańka wants to change ©NBC

Among Bańka's ideas is establishing a privately backed solidarity fund to strengthen WADA's activities, help to carry out more tests and the financing of more accredited laboratories,

"It is ridiculous that an organisation with the status of a global regulator has a budget of less than $40 million (£31 million/€36 million)," he said.

"An average football club has a bigger budget.

"We must not passively accept the situation.

"Therefore, I call upon global sports leaders, but also my colleagues who represent Governments, as well as private companies: if you want sport to be clean, you need to increase your financial support for the fight against doping in sport.

"I would also like to make this appeal through the media that are present here.

"WADA needs you and your support, just like you need WADA.

"if you want to be a sports sponsor and head a socially responsible company, you want the athletes you support to be clean."